Seventeen-year-old Roberto Israel "RJ" Molina was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Molina was arrested in Duval County when he turned himself into law enforcement.

According to Lt. Enrique Saenz with the Alice Police Department, a verbal argument between the two male victims and Molina turned violent rather quickly may have caused the shooting Wednesday evening on the 1700 block of South Cameron Street around 8 p.m.

Molina was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in the Jim Wells County jail with a total bond of $200,000.