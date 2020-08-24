Coastal Bend College - Alice will be hosting a free workshop on digital skills using resources from Grow with Google.

Coastal Bend College is partnering with Grow with Google to help our community learn digital skills, through a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

At the virtual workshop, Connect with Customers and Manager Your Business Remotely, individuals will learn the following:

* How to update critical business information online

* Keep customers informed

* Conduct virtual meetings

* Access important files from anywhere

To register, please visit: http://bit.ly/CBCWebinar916.

For more information, please contact Braden Becknell, Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at bbecknell@coastalbend.edu or 361-354-2306.