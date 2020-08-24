The American-Statesman recently spoke with Peter Onyisi, a University of Texas professor of physics, who discussed his work on dark matter and the discovery of the Higgs boson, an elementary particle of physics, as well as how to attract and retain minority students in STEM.

Onyisi is a self-described "diplomatic brat." His father was a Nigerian social scientist and his mother, an American diplomat. Onyisi was born in Nigeria and raised in the West African nation until high school, when his family moved to the U.S.

He received his Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of Chicago, and doctorate in physics from Cornell University. After completing a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Chicago, Onyisi became an assistant professor at UT in 2012.

Statesman: What inspired you to get into Physics in the first place?

Onyisi: I’m actually a second generation Ph.D, a second generation faculty member in fact. My dad has a Ph.D in international relations and teaches mass communication. My parents, especially my dad, was very into the idea that I should learn all about science when I was young. He would get all of these calculus and chemistry textbooks. He thought, "Someday he will need these."

I didn't particularly care for physics when I was young, because the books that I had were bad. The chemistry books had little cartoons of Maxwell’s demon running around illustrating the concepts, but the physics books were the usual, "something is falling from a height." And that’s fine, but boring. I wanted to see the atoms doing their thing.

When I got to high school, I took a physics class and I was really good at it. I was good enough that I actually got international prizes, but I didn’t really think of it as a career until I got to college. In my first few weeks of college I got recruited to work in a particle physics research lab. Once I got the opportunity to do physics from an experimental perspective, I knew this was the thing I'd like to keep doing, and I went on to grad school.

Statesman: Can you describe the research that you do as a physicist?

Onyisi: I’m an experimental particle physicist. I work on the ATLAS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider observing the highest energy, human controlled collisions of particles in the universe.

We want to know things like: What are all the kinds of fundamental matter in the universe? What are the forces that connect them? Are there types of matter or forces that we don't yet know about? All of these things fit into this gigantic mathematical structure that performs extremely well for what it looks at. But we know that there are things that it does not explain. We know that our kind of matter only explains about 5% of the universe.

There's also dark matter, which looks similar, but isn't our kind of matter. It is not something that we know how to produce. We've never directly made it. We can tell that it's there from the gravitational effects it has on galaxies. And there is significantly more of this matter than ours — five times more. When we collide protons together with enough energy, we can temporarily make something that tells us about the properties of dark matter.

Statesman: You were on a team that discovered a new subatomic particle that had long been theorized in Physics — the Higgs boson. Can you tell me about that discovery?

Onyisi: The Higgs boson is the manifestation of the Higgs field. The Higgs field is pretty much what people at the turn of the last century called the ether. It fills all of space and it's responsible for giving fundamental particles their mass.

Without it, an electron — the particle that's going through your wires and giving you electricity — would not actually weigh anything. It would just fly off. Electrons can be held in an atom because they have mass. Without the Higgs mechanism, that doesn't happen.

It's actually quite fundamental to our daily lives, even if it's not something that we see. The math told us there has to be something thing that causes particles to have mass. They can't just have mass on their own — that violates various principles. We can't look at the Higgs field directly, but we can look at how the fields waves about.

The Higgs field is like an ocean, and the Higgs boson is like a wave on that ocean. So if you're a fish living in the sea, maybe you don't notice that you're living in water, but you notice that you're being bumped up and down. And that's kind of what the Higgs boson is the doing to the Higgs field. Basically, we found what looks like the simplest possible solution to the problem.

Statesman: Your education was split between two countries, did you feel differently in those places as a Black scientist or student?

Onyisi: So in Nigeria, I was distinct in one direction, and in the U.S. I was distinct in another. In Nigeria, I was distinct because I was half white. I never felt like I didn't belong in either location though.

In college, I was in a research group that very much accepted me. I never felt that I was anything other than the undergrad in the corner who was doing good work, and it didn't really occur to me to see myself as not part of that group. But that is really a function of the particular set of people I was dealing with. I know that wasn't everyone's experience.

It's very obvious to me that it's extremely context dependent. The experiences of people are going to be very different based on how they grew up and their life paths. When I work with minority students, I try to be very sensitive to the fact that their story is their own and I don’t assume to know their story.

Statesman: How do you think STEM and academia as a whole can be improved for future generations of young Black and African American researchers?

Onyisi: I think there's multiple levels to this. We try to make sure that people stay in the field, but one problem is they don’t come in, in the first place. The pipeline is broken even before college, probably at high school.

One key question is, can people, regardless of where they grew up, or their race or status, envision going to university and having a career in the sciences? If you look at participation rates of minorities in technical fields in the US, they're sort of invisible across the board. And one of the clear things that we could do to improve as a nation is to make sure that we increase those participation rates. I think we have to look at what happens to people before college. How is the pipeline broken in high school?

I've talked to two Black grad students about their decisions to go into physics, and it really came down to a mental transition to thinking, "Oh, that's something I can do." We have to get people who are interested in the sciences into college, and they have to be confident that they can do well. Then you have to keep them and let them do well.

At all of these stages, things can break. There's also an issue of fundamentally being prepared to pursue degrees in the sciences; if you're in a school that hasn't had all the possible resources, you're at a bit of a disadvantage coming in. It's a tricky problem, and what works in one place may not work in another.