PFC Eliana Carrillo graduated San Diego High School Class of 2019. She is the daughter of Jose and Kristi Carrillo Jr.

She went to basic training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. She is currently in Vilseck, Germany. She is 13F(mos) which is a joint fire support specialist.

PFC Carrillo followed in the footsteps of her cousin, a Marine out of North Carolina, her maternal grandparents Donna Swope and Robert Swope retired Navy Chief Petty Officers.