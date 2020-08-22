Two men were transported to the hospital with critical injuries Saturday evening after they allegedly stabbed each other, according to Lt. Michael Jaramillo with the Alice Police Department.

Ray Teague and George Ortiz have had an ongoing feud, Lt. Jaramillo said.

According to Lt. Jaramillo, Ortiz went to the residence to confront Teague when a fight began. The two men allegedly stabbed each other with the same knife. Both suffered multiple injuries.

Police responded to a call about the stabbing to a residence on the 100 block of Schley Street.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.