Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited each week by Jack Becker, a librarian at Texas Tech University. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s essay, by Gene Lynskey, a life-long resident of Cochran County and hunting guide, recalls the discovery of a bison kill site by his grandfather near Slaton. A second collection of Caprock Chronicle articles is now out in the book "Historic Tales of the Llano Estacado" edited by Paul H. Carlson and David J. Murrah. Look for it at your favorite book seller or online.

In a recent (August/2/2020) Caprock Chronicles article by Paul Carlson about an ancient bison kill site at Plainview, he noted that "ancient hunters either drove a now-extinct species of bison (bison antiquus), which stood about a third larger than modern bison, over a small, steep cliff at the site or trapped the large mammals in a marshy section of Running Water Draw’s then a meandering but perennial stream."

It’s hard to imagine there being a "steep cliff" at the site of Plainview and my guess would be that hunters would catch bison in the marshy mud of the draw to make their kill. Apparently, the process worked similarly at other kill sites, such as Lubbock Lake and at Coyote Lake in Bailey County near Muleshoe.

Dr. Carlson’s account reminded me of a story told to me by my great uncle Malcolm Sanders one day when I was a teenager in the 1970s about my grandfather’s discovery of a bison kill site. He took me to the site by driving north out of Slaton on a county road which meandered down the south rim of a canyon and crossed a narrow bridge over the river.

He first showed me the shelter he and his brother, my grandfather Courtney Sanders, constructed as kids in the 1930s, made from old cedar posts and wooden plank walls.

Then, as we started up the north rim, we drove through a dense canopy of elm trees which Uncle Malcolm said came as seedlings from the Sanders home place near downtown Slaton. After passing through the trees, he pointed to the left to a box canyon where he said Courtney had discovered multiple piles of bison skulls in the late 1920s.

My best guess is that Courtney made the find about 1928 at age fourteen or fifteen when he had the opportunity to explore the isolated canyons at will. He would pretend to head to school from his home in Slaton, but instead would strike out for the canyons, a three-and-a-half-mile walk. One day, his mother, Edith Sanders, met his teacher at their grocery store and asked how Courtney was doing in school, and the teacher responded, "I don’t know. I haven’t seen him in months!"

Courtney explored the canyons and found the piles of bison skulls and bones in the bottom of a box canyon. It was an apparent kill site, and the location—at the bottom of a sharp 300-foot drop-off from the rim above. Before Courtney went into the Navy in 1933, he took Malcolm—who was about 7 years old--to see the skull piles.

According to Dr. Carlson, in his book Deep Time, Folsom-era hunters may have used herding methods to edge bison into a box canyon, or they used a "jump-kill" method that forced animals over a cliff, counting on the fall to either cripple or kill them for easy butchering. "This method," he writes, "continued to be used on the Great Plains until modern times." Apparently, this site north of Slaton may have been one used well into the nineteenth century. According to my grandfather, the skulls he found were contemporary bison and not those of the Paleo era.

After returning home from the Navy in 1936, Courtney married Vivian Teague and worked for his father in the grocery business in Slaton and Post, then worked in Corpus Christi during World War II. After the war, relocated to Morton where he later established Sanders Fertilizer and Chemical.

But he never lost his love for finding ancient artifacts and became an avid arrowhead hunter. His favorite time was always in the spring after sand storms. He was the only one in town with a big smile on his face while the sand was blowing because he knew the erosion would expose buried points. I was the same way because it was from him that I learned how to hunt for points, and it remains my very favorite thing to do.

Meanwhile, Uncle Malcolm, strongly influenced by his best friend and cousin F. Earl Green, chose to study geology at Texas Tech, and in 1951, wrote his Masters’ thesis on the sand hills of Bailey County while Earl studied the sand hills of Lamb and Hale counties. Eleven years later in 1962, Earl made a significant discovery of Clovis blades at the Blackwater Draw site near Portales, a major find in archaeology. He is memorialized at the Blackwater Draw Museum at Portales.

My grandfather Courtney Sanders died in 1997 and Uncle Malcolm in 2005. I shall always be grateful to them for instilling in me a love for the high plains and the wind-swept sand dunes that has been a home for humans for more than ten thousand years.