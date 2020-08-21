Oak Hill Elementary School teacher Beth Thornton is purchasing disposable cameras for her third grade students.

It will be weeks before she meets the children in person, and she hopes they will document their lives, their favorite things and what they see as important and different in the world right now.

"A lot of the first few weeks will be about building that community," Thornton said, saying she wants to create a space where children can still get to know each other and feel safe since they’re nervous and disappointed they can’t meet her or their new classmates face to face. "It’s a different way they’ll need to be engaged, especially since they don’t know each other at all. ... I’m hoping those instances will help them be more vulnerable with each other."

Connecting students to their teacher and to one another while on virtual platforms is among the challenges of launching the school year amid the pandemic. Austin-area schools are preparing to reopen, more than five months after the coronavirus abruptly shuttered campuses. Most will begin the school year teaching remotely for several weeks, while others are reopening their doors to in-person learning on day one. Whatever learning option districts choose to start, the school year will be like no other as the coronavirus reshapes how students will learn, even if they return to classrooms.

"It’s going to be really challenging," newly hired Austin Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said. "In Austin, we need to contextualize to our community. It cannot be a one size fits all."

Whether classrooms will be open for much of the year will depend on the success of schools, families and the larger community in keeping the virus at bay.

Starting online

Medical experts have said one of the major factors to be taken into consideration before a school reopens is the rate of people who test positive for the coronavirus among those tested in a community, known as the positivity rate. They have cautioned schools to not reopen unless positivity rates are 5% or lower. Anything above that level indicates significant spread of the disease in a community, said Dr. Tina Tan, a pediatrics professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and a pediatric infectious diseases attending physician.

"If your test rates are above that, schools should probably reconsider opening, so you give yourself the best chance of not bringing COVID into the school setting and increasing the transmission among student and teacher," Tan said. "Anyone can get infected with COVID. The majority of children either have mild symptoms or don’t have symptoms, but they are still able to spread the virus."

State leaders have pushed to reopen schools, pointing to growing achievement gaps among students from low-income families and their middle-class and more affluent peers.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the Austin area has been declining since mid-July, but the rate of decline has slowed, according to local health data. Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Wednesday that ideally, before school starts, the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted daily to hospitals in the area would drop to the single digits and the positivity rate fall below 5%.

On Monday, the seven-day average of new hospitalizations was 29.4, down from a high of more than 70 for two weeks in July. The area’s positivity rate is about 9%.

"We cannot decouple what’s happening in communities in terms of rates of transmission from what’s going to happen inside the school building," said Sara Johnson, an associate professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "Kids go home to parents and grandparents, and teachers go home to parents and grandparents and children. So these are not islands. When we’re talking about kids getting sick, we’re also talking about communities of multigenerations."

Local health authorities across Texas, including in Austin, previously issued orders that would delay the start of in-person instruction until after Labor Day. But state leaders intervened and said local health authorities can’t preemptively close in-person learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leaving such decisions to school leaders.

For the most part, Central Texas districts have heeded the caution. The Eanes, Lago Vista, Georgetown, Leander, Pflugerville and Round Rock school districts started classes virtually in recent days, with teachers holding up colorful children’s books to their laptops during story times or notebooks and placards displaying words or concepts they are trying to underscore.

However, some small districts in the area, including Thrall and Wimberley, started classes in-person, requiring face masks or face shields for teachers and students, routine hand washing, and social distancing — all new norms for the 2020-21 school year to mitigate transmission.

The Austin school district pushed back its start date from mid-August to Sept. 8 in hopes that the community spread of the virus would continue to diminish, and to provide as many students as possible with laptops or other personal learning devices and Wi-Fi access. Classes will take place primarily online for the first four weeks, and the following four weeks will see a gradual return of students to school buildings. However, the state requires schools to provide in-person instruction to any student who lacks a learning device or internet access from home, and with more than half of the district’s student population considered low-income, there are likely students who must be served on campuses from the start.

Elizalde said she’ll be watching what happens in the neighboring school districts that welcome students back to campuses in the weeks prior to Austin’s opening day. The district’s first few weeks of school, when small numbers of students are attending classes in person, also could be telling.

"We want to see what the numbers and the data demonstrate," she said. "The first four weeks are going to tell us a lot of information based on how other schools that have opened or are opening before us. I’m going to be paying very close attention to see how that works out."

Precautionary measures

Before students can step into a school building, they must either be prescreened at home or get their temperatures checked outside of the school, according to state rules.

Many educators, who in recent years have embraced collaborative student projects, even purchasing furniture that is conducive to working in groups, will abandon such group learning. Students may not be able to work alongside a science lab partner. The congratulatory high-fives, or hugs offered to comfort a crying young child, also likely will be missing. Human touch will be frowned upon, if not banned.

The Thrall Elementary School on social media, for example, asked parents to remind their children that the teachers and staff "love them, miss them and are thrilled to see them again, but our Thrall Elementary staff can’t hug them."

Visitors no longer will be allowed at many schools, which will dampen the involvement of parents and community volunteers, who often help with guided reading, making copies for teachers or mentoring students.

School water fountains are being taped off, and lockers will be off-limits. Some districts are keeping pods of students together to limit exposure to other students, and some teachers, like those in the Leander district, will move from classroom to classroom while their students stay put in the same area.

Teachers said they now will second-guess even the smallest tasks, such as helping a child open a milk carton or tying shoelaces.

"Five-year-olds are very touch-based. That’s how they explore the world, by touching things," said Claire Reutter, who teaches kindergarten at Oak Springs Elementary. Reutter said as the first day draws nearer, she has been waking up in the middle of the night with panic attacks. "I have no idea how to implement a safe environment where they are still able to learn through those basic senses. What if a kid sneezes all over me, and I can’t wash my hands fast enough because I get distracted by another kid who is climbing on the table and is going to fall off?

"The anxiety part is any single misstep could cause catastrophe. ... It feels like I’m going into the lions’ den."

Carrying students to school will be among the most difficult tasks, educators said. The Austin district’s plans are under review after Austin Public Health released guidelines last week.

School buses are legally not allowed to have plexiglass barriers between seats, so transportation workers are expected to focus on limiting proximity among students. A typical school bus can carry between 45 and 71 students, but, with social distancing guidelines, only a fraction of students could get on a bus. Districts likely will situate students in a zigzag formation to get more on the bus and run on continuous routes, staggering pickup and drop-off times for students. School bus drivers or monitors also will be in charge of health screenings before students are allowed to get on.

Tracking the virus

Officials at the 750-student Thrall district reported the first case of COVID-19 at a Central Texas school on Tuesday, days after the district reopened to students for in-person learning. District officials sent a letter to families notifying them that a staff member working at the middle school had tested positive, and individuals who had been in contact with the staff member also were notified.

Other Central Texas districts said they plan to follow similar notification protocols. But parents and community members wonder how much information they will receive if someone in their child’s school or district is confirmed to have been infected. The Austin school district currently requires a public information request to be filed to get such information regarding districtwide numbers.

Under a new requirement announced Thursday by the Texas Education Agency, campuses will be required to report daily any confirmed coronavirus cases, whether among staff or students, to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The agency will keep a tally of the cases and publicly report the data by school district on its website. Districts also must continue to report such cases to their local health agencies, which is required by law.

The TEA does not require school districts to close a campus if a student or employee tests positive. Rather, that decision is left to school district leaders. The Austin district will require students or staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days and be free of symptoms before returning to school. Likewise, those who had direct contact or primary exposure — including being in the same classroom, on the same bus route or part of the same extracurricular activity — with the affected person within seven days of the positive test also will need to quarantine for 14 days. Students who are quarantined will transition to remote learning during the quarantine period.

Schools across the country already have been forced to close after widespread coronavirus cases during the initial days of school. Soon after schools opened in one Georgia district, nearly 1,200 students and staff were forced to quarantine and students were infected, prompting the district to close at least two schools. In Indiana, a junior-senior high school transitioned to online classes after students tested positive.

Central Texas teachers worry similar scenarios could play out here.

While local health authorities lack the power to shut down schools to prevent the spread of the virus, they can shutter schools in response to a community outbreak.

At Austin’s Martin Middle School, teacher Eric Ramos said he’s thankful for the additional time to prepare for virtual learning, but he worries about the risks of returning to the classroom.

"We want to go back, but we want to do it safely without putting anyone in harm’s way," said Ramos, a special education math teacher. "I miss my kids. I got into this because I love the kids. But I couldn’t live with the thought of even one death happening that could have been prevented."

Loading…