A verbal argument that turned violent rather quickly seems to be the cause of a shooting Wednesday evening, according to Lt. Enrique Saenz with the Alice Police Department.

Alice PD is searching for 17-year-old Robert Israel "RJ" Molina in connection with the shooting. Witnesses identified Molina as the shooter in this case, Lt. Saenz said.

Molina is a Hispanic male, stands at 5 feet 4 inches and weights 115 pounds.

Police received a call around 8:17 p.m. Investigators responded to the 1700 block of South Cameron Street where the shooting occurred and they also responded to the hospital where they made contact with the two male victims.

Molina is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Molina should call 361-664-0186 or Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP (7867). Callers who call Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward.