Amid the cancellation of in person instruction, San Diego Independent School District has continued to move forward with reinvestment’s into the Child Nutrition Program.

"Our commitment is the best education for our students and the best equipment," said Superintendent Rodrigo Pena. "The new cafeteria furniture is functional and top of the line."

Once students are back on campus with face to face instruction, they will be welcomed by new cafeteria tables and chairs at the high school and junior high campuses.

San Diego High school has been outfitted with different styles of booths, tables and high-top seating. In addition there are charging stations available to be utilized at the student’s needs.

At Bernarda Jaime Junior High, students will be welcomed with round tables, square tables, booths and high top seating. In addition, both schools have had updated signage and paint to promote school spirit.

Collins-Parr Elementary also had their dining tables replaced and their dinning area updated with fresh paint.

All three campuses will be able to adequately enforce social distancing during meal service.