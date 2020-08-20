"Stringers for Scholarships 2020: The One That Got Away" raising funds to assist students’ educational completion during critical time

As COVID-19 continues to financially impact Coastal Bend residents’ lives, including Del Mar College (DMC) students, the need for assistance continues to grow. The pandemic has also affected how the DMC Foundation raises scholarship funds. Instead of holding their annual fishing tournament at Marker 37, the Foundation is "casting" this year’s event virtually with "Stringers for Scholarships 2020: The One That Got Away" now through Sept. 30.

The fundraiser is in partnership with LNV, an Ardurra Company as the presenting sponsor, along with other sponsors including AEP Texas and Kleberg Bank.

"Scholarships provide a life-changing support line to our community's students. Now more than ever, people are looking to improve their lives through academic and workforce programs at Del Mar College," says Matthew Busby, Director of Development, adding: "The loyal, generous support of sponsors like LNV, AEP, Kleberg Bank and others is making a positive difference in our students and their families’ lives."

This year’s goal is to raise $45,000 for the Foundation’s General Scholarship fund. Already, donors have contributed $16,500 to the cause.

As a much-needed resource for students during normal times, scholarships are now a critical source to cover educational costs during these uncertain times. The Foundation reports a record number of students have applied for scholarships for 2020-2021 with about 800 more applications submitted for the new academic year compared to last year.

Individuals who normally would have paid team entry fees, paid for sidepots or bought raffle tickets during the annual fishing tournament are asked to donate those funds for DMC student scholarships. The community is also asked to help the Foundation and Del Mar College deliver dreams.

Visit the "Stringers for Scholarships 2020: The One That Got Away" webpage (or use give.delmar.edu/sfs2020) and click on the "Donate Any Amount" button to support DMC students. Every dollar counts!

Need more information? Contact Matthew Busby, DMC Director of Development, at 254-424-2839 or mbusby3@delmar.edu or Cynthia Arbuckle, DMC Development Coordinator–Special Events, at 361-244-3560 or carbuckle@delmar.edu.