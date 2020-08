BEN BOLT - In these trying times, hard work and dedication do not go unrecognized.

On Wednesday, service awards for sustained years of duty to Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District in increments of five were awarded to Sofie Guzman, Anna Belle Buentello, Irma Leal, Marissa Sáenz-Quintanilla, and Cynthia Barrera for their perseverance.

They were flanked by elementary principal Gloria Hamill and Superintendent Mike Barrera.