Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District recently announced that they made a change to their police on serving meals to students under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-21 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information please contact Margie Buentello, child nutrition director, at 361-664-5341 or via email at mbuentello@bbpbschools.net.