Assault

Police were called to East Fifth Street for an assault in progress on Tuesday. As they were en-route police were notified that the suspect Felix Sebastian Beltran had left from the scene. Beltran was quickly detained. A witness told police that Beltran was scene punching the victim and would not stop until another witness pulled them apart. Beltran then got into a physical altercation with the witness who pulled him off the victim. The victim told police that Beltran and her got into fight when she accused him off talking with other women. Beltran was arrested and taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was booked for assault causing bodily injury family violence.

Sleeping in the drive-thru lane

A man in the drive thru of a fast food restaurant on the 1200 block of East Main Street was arrested Monday. The man was identified as Isaac Lopez. Police were called when employees found Lopez in the drive thru lane sitting in the passenger seat asleep with the vehicle on. Lopez was awaked by officers and a search of his vehicle was conducted. During the search, officers located a loaded revolver, marijuana, THC wax, crystal meth and 122 alprazolam pills. Lopez was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with three county of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Threats via text message

Israel Hinojosa was booked into the JWC jail on Monday. Hinojosa was arrested after police responded to a residence on South King Street. Police were told that Hinojosa arrived at the residence and caused a disturbance. Before he left the residence he told his girlfriend that he would harm people via text message. As police were speaking with Hinojosa's girlfriend, Hinojosa was seen passing by the residence. Officers stopped Hinojosa and arrested him.

Traffic stop arrest

On Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop on the 2600 block of Texas Boulevard whose driver was observed speeding. Police made contact with the driver identified as Leve Lynch Jr. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of Xanax pills inside a plastic bag, marijuana inside a black container, THC was and drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Lynch for possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment (two kids were in the backseat of the vehicle), and a warrant.

Source: Alice police reports