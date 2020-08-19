FALFURRIAS - Jim Wells County Interdiction Team and Brooks County Deputies were working a joint operation that led to the seizure of $1,754,445 on Monday, Aug. 17.

During the joint operation, the JWC Sheriff’s Office Interdiction team conducted a traffic on Highway 281 near the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint, according to sheriff offficials.

Deputies developed reasonable suspicion that the driver, whose identity is unknown at this time, was in involved in criminal activity. The driver denied consent to search the vehicle.

A narcotics K-9 officer alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted. While searching the vehicle, officers located an after-market compartment built within the vehicle where a large amount of United States currency was discovered, according to sheriff officials.

Federal authorities were notified. This is an on-going investigation.