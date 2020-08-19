Freer - A small ceremony was held Friday, Aug. 14 for nine students who completed the Emergency Medical Responder training. The completion means they are now eligible for the National Registry Exam.

The EMR class was online, but based out of Freer. It took a month of online lecture and a three days of skill testing.

Perla Reyes, Oscar Longoria, Melissa Mirelez, Melanie Andryzack, Benito Zamora, Veronica Espinoza, Mateo Martinez, Vanessa Villarreal and JD Everett earned their course certificated. These individuals are from Freer, Benavides, San DIego and Laredo.

Coordinator was Jorge Ruiz, Instructor was Martin Martinez Jr. The training was a partnership by the Ruiz Training Center and Freer Volunteer Fire Department.