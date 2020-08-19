The Episcopal Church of the Advent annually hold a fish fry. Originally, the fish fry was scheduled for Friday, April 3, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) the event was postponed.

The church decided to cancel the event.

Anyone who purchased tickets and would like a refund should take their tickets to the church on Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27 during the hours of 8 a.m. to noon.

If anyone chooses to not to redeem their refund, the Episcopal Church of the Advent appreciate the donation. They hope to continue the tradition in 2021.

Episcopal Church of the Advent is located at 200 N. Wright Street. Anyone with questions or concerns please call 361-664-7881.