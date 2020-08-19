Alice ISD board of trustees approved the new starting date for virtual instruction to begin on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

The decision was made on Tuesday and was unanimously voted on by the trustees.

AISD released a statement Monday stating the later start date is necessary due to unforeseen delays in shipping of new technology devices, internet repairs at William Adams Middle School, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the district’s staff and families.

The postponement will ensure all students have a quality technology device, have internet access, and are more thoroughly prepared to receive virtual instruction. The district plans to continue to prepare, train, and practice the district’s safety plans at all facilities.