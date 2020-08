KINGSVILLE - Cmdr. Matthew J. Maher addressed his squadron for the last time before relinquishing command of the "Redhawks" of Training Squadron (VT) 21 to Cmdr. Chris D. Glandon during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Kingsville, on Friday, Aug. 14. VT-21 is one of four advanced strike figher pilot training squadrons under Chief of Naval Air Training.