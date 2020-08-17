The Alice Independent School District (AISD), announced a special board meeting today for trustees to vote for approval to postpone the first day from August 28 to September 8.

AISD released a statement today stating the later start date is necessary due to unforeseen delays in shipping of new technology devices, Internet repairs at William Adams Middle School, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on our district’s staff and families.

The postponement will ensure all students have a quality technology device, have internet access, and are more thoroughly prepared to receive virtual instruction. The district plans to continue to prepare, train, and practice the district’s safety plans at all facilities.

Alice ISD will continue to conduct parent training and will be adding additional dates to help our families be more prepared.

Alice ISD has distributed more than 2,200 devices and will contact parents and students who are on a waiting list for pick up or delivery.