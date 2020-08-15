GEORGETOWN — Aiming to keep pressure on the Williamson County sheriff’s office over the death of an unarmed Black man killed last year after being repeatedly stunned with Tasers by police, politicians and relatives of Javier Ambler II participated in a rally and caravan Saturday.

In scorching heat, scores of people assembled in at least 50 cars to drive from a local park past the Williamson County sheriff’s office, which has been accused of covering up details in Ambler’s March 2019 death.

For more than a year, details about the case were slim, until an American-Statesman investigation found that the episode began when Williamson County Deputy J.J. Johnson conducted a traffic stop on Ambler because he hadn’t dimmed his headlights. After chasing Ambler for 22 minutes, Johnson and later Williamson County Deputy Zachary Camden repeatedly used a stun gun on the 40-year-old father with a heart condition. He died while shouting, "I can’t breathe."

The reality television show "Live PD" stopped production after the Statesman reported that a crew from the series was filming when Ambler died.

At least three Williamson County commissioners have called for Sheriff Robert Chody, who is up for reelection in November, to resign.

He has not.

"Our sheriff, Sheriff Chody, if you’re listening: Your department murdered Javier Ambler, your department filmed that murder for a reality TV show, then your department covered it up for 15 months," state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, said at the rally before cars set out on what was called the Pushing for Justice Caravan for Javier Ambler.

Asked to respond, Chody, a Republican, told the Statesman via email: "Rep. Talarico’s accusations are false and motivated by partisan politics. From day one, we have cooperated 100% with the Austin Police and the Travis District Attorney. I repeatedly objected to the delay of this case. We have provided all evidence requested in a timely manner."

Investigators with the Travis County district attorney’s office told the Statesman that Chody and "Live PD" producers repeatedly stonewalled their efforts to obtain evidence or interviews with the officers involved.

Ambler’s sister, Kimberly Ambler-Jones, told the crowd at the rally, while trying to keep herself composed: "I always say, if I was with him that night, the ‘Save me’ cries he let out — I would have saved him."

In a news release ahead of the event, Ambler-Jones put the rally in the context of the greater Black Lives Matter struggle.

"This is not a new narrative, we see the same headlines week after week with new names of Black Americans murdered at the hands of the police — now we are demanding accountability in Williamson County to end this cycle of violence," she said.

The Statesman reported in June that the two Williamson County deputies at the center of the case had still not provided written statements to internal investigators about what happened — information that experts say is key to assessing their actions.

In July, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she will not take the case to a grand jury and instead will let the future district attorney handle it next year. Moore lost to José Garza in the Democratic primary runoff last month.

"My son was loved, and I hope that his memory is never forgotten," Ambler’s mother, Maritza Ambler, said at the rally. "I hope that one day we will be able get some kind of justice, no matter what kind of justice — some kind of response and hold these people accountable for what they did to my child."