The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

According to police, a Chevy pickup being driven by Eric Martinez, 39-years-old, was traveling north in the 5600 block of Avenue U and a Chevy Malibu being driven by 21-years-old Dilalable Guerra was traveling south.

According to police, Martinez lost control of the pickup truck and collided with the Malibu. Martinez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Guerra, was transported to UMC with serious injuries and the passenger, 20-year-old Isaiah Guartuche, was also transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

The major crash investigation is ongoing.