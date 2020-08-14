KINGSVILLE — As COVID-19 continues to play havoc with celebrations and get-togethers, Texas A&M University - Kingsville (TAMUK) has produced its second virtual commencement as over 300 students were prospective summer 2020 graduates.

The administration at TAMUK did not want their graduating seniors to miss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so students were honored with a virtual ceremony. The commencement activities can be seen on the special commencement link at www.tamuk.edu.

A Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony was held without the in-person presentation of awards. The names of students graduating with honors, from the Honors College and as Distinguished Undergraduates were announced on the screen.

Finally, Virtual Commencement was held Friday, Aug. 7. There was no procession, but that was the only thing missing from this ceremony. From greetings from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to the singing of the alma mater, the summer Virtual Commencement continued a new tradition that brings Javelina Nation together in a unique way.

To top it off, all of the prospective graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide.

Prospective Graduate List

Summer Commencement 2020

Agua Dulce

* Master of Science - Juan A. Rodriguez

Alice

* Bachelor of Arts - Aaron Carbajal

* Bachelor of Business Administration - Rosa Herlinda Centeno Vega

* Bachelor of Science - Frank Clay McCarley and Alejo Javier Salas

* Master of Arts - Sergio Daniel Garcia and Marta Lisa Sandoval

* Master of Science - Barbara Ann Flores

Corpus Christi

* Bachelor of Science - Kamara Lyn Hubble, Winifred Chiweoke Obi and Kendra Ann Tyler

* Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering - Marissa Rae Hinojosa

* Master of Arts - Sofia J. Nino

* Master of Business Administration - Daniel F. Ibarra, Nole Luther Sheets and Bailey Reagan Smith

* Master of Science - Victoria Janis Barrera, Geron Gene Gowdy, Erin Nicole Matthys, Joseph Dee Mcguire, Ariana Nikolet Mohsenzadeh and Melissa Nicole Mourer Winkler

* Master of Science in Human Sciences - Shelby Erin Cook

* Master of Social Work - Dolores Bocanegra and Patricia Cardenas

Falfurrias

* Bachelor of Business Administration - Rodolfo Morales

* Master of Science - Debra L. Garcia Saenz and Marissa Lizette Saenz

Kingsville

* Bachelor of Business Administration - Lydia Marie Brown, Hayden Daniel Fails, Eric Michael Gomez, Leanna Gonzalez and Marshall Ray Walston

* Bachelor of Science - Jeremy David Abundo, Alberto Julian Cavazos, Greyson Taylor Garrett, Leandra R. Palacios, Adam Alejo Pena and Ariel Orlando Rivera Monter

* Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Nicholas Milan Cavazos

* Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Abdalazez Gh F N R Alkhaldi, Saif Alsabri and Fahad Dhahi

* Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Irvin Ezequiel Garcia and Justin Joshua Ochoa

* Doctor of Philosophy - Mohammad Mehdi Kabir Najafi, Arvind Nanduri and Jay Alan VonBank

* Master of Business Administration - Phuong Phan and Tristan Michael Verley

* Master of Education - Cassandra Marie Martinez and Josiah Joel Pullam

* Master of Science - Olumide Seni Akinbolajo, Shelby Brianne Carter, Walter Chukwunenye Egbueze, Joshua Olurotimi Osho, Alec David Ritzell, Kristyn Grace Stewart and Victor A. Villarreal

* Master of Social Work - Amanda Leigh Gomez

Orange Grove

* Bachelor of Business Administration - Arnulfo Castro

Premont

* Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Elenilson Nathan Zelaya

Robstown

* Bachelor of Business Administration - Abraham Christopher Rubio

* Bachelor of Science - Seth A. Escobar and Robert Weldon Gallia

* Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Ariana M. Medrano

* Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - David Lawrence Charba

* Master of Business Administration - Gabriella Marina Flores

Sandia

* Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Trey W. Burgeson