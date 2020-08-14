Alice Police Department’s Lt. Michael Jaramillo was reinstated to active duty with the police department on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Jaramillo was placed on administrative leave with pay on Thursday morning pending the outcome of an investigation into an external generated compliant, according to sources.

The cause of the investigation is unknown, but sources close to the investigation have said that this investigation "is not a criminal investigation."

Lt. Jaramillo will return to active duty. The investigation is still ongoing.

Lt. Jaramillo has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and has climbed the ranks at Alice PD.

Questions about the investigation by Alice Echo News Journal have not been been answered, by Interim Chief Ron Davis or Alice City Manager Michael Esparza. Calls made to the Civil Service Director were not answered.