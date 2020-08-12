The Sherman Economic Development Corp. plans to focus on supporting entrepreneurs and women-owned and minority-owned businesses throughout the year.

This week, the SEDCO Board of Director’s approved its program of work, which contains the goals and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. For this year’s program, the economic developer added two goals related to entrepreneurship and women- and minority-owned businesses.

"The program of work is something that comes out of our bylaws. We are required to develop and implement an economic plan and a plan of work — how you are going to do that— each year," SEDCO President Kent Sharp said Wednesday. "It basically means these are the six goals we are going to pursue based on what our bylaws say our mission is."

Traditionally SEDCO has maintained the same six goals for many years. However, this changed with the 2020-2021 fiscal year. For this year, SEDCO elected to eliminate one of the goals, which is largely overlapped by two other goals. In its place, SEDCO has added the two new goals.

"We felt that cultivating an entrepreneurial program is something that needs to be a goal and we are working on that now," Sharp said. "There are resources that we can tap into for existing woman and minority owned businesses here and help foster the formation of new ones."

The primary focus of the entrepreneur support will come in the form of a $250,000 content conducted alongside Austin College, Sharp said. In this competition, entrepreneurs with businesses will be able to pitch their new business to a board for consideration.

The contest will be focused on newer concepts that have been in business for less than three to four years. Through this program, SEDCO will award grants of up to $100,000.

"I think we’ve always seen that but never recognized it," Sharp said. "I think what we are saying now is that we want to recognize that and put money toward it."

With the other focus, Sharp said the first step will be to identify how many women-owned and minority-owned businesses exist in Sherman.

"I was asked in the meeting if I knew how many female- or minority-owned businesses we have in Sherman and I said, no, I didn’t know that," Sharp said.

Sharp said that support for these businesses could come from a variety of sources, both inside and outside of SEDCO itself.

"Women-owned and minority-owned business have been a topic of interest for many years," he said. "What I am trying to tell the community is that those businesses are important to SEDCO and we don’t need to just pay lip service and need to instead put money toward the topic."

