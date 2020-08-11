The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded five grants totaling $1,132,275 through the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program. The Del Mar College will receive funds and multiple independent school districts including the San Diego Independent School District (ISD), for programs that support career training for high-demand occupations.

The San Diego ISD will receive a total of 47,168 in grant funds to support their career training program. The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 76 students with training in the occupation of electrical and an electrical engineering technician.

The JET grant program annually provides grants for equipment to eligible education institutions to defray the costs associated with developing career and technical education programs or courses leading to a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree. JET recipients must use equipment to train students in high schools and community colleges for jobs in high-demand occupations or emerging industries.

In 2015, Senator Hinojosa authored and passed Senate Bill 1351, which transferred oversight of the JET grant program from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to the TWC. The transfer helped ensure the state-funded program is a priority and bolster the TWC's capacity-building mission to prepare Texans for today's workforce.

"I want to congratulate our JET recipients in Senate District 20. For many years, I have championed legislation and supported funding for initiatives such as the creation of the JET grant program," stated Senator Hinojosa. "The grants will help our students get the essential technical skills and help put Texans back in the workforce in today's job market. As employers continue to require more than a high school diploma, employers are working together with high schools and community colleges to help meet the demands of the 21st century workforce."