Police were called Saturday, Aug. 8, in reference to a naked man, later identified as Sergio Rodriguez, running down South Cameron Street.

When police made contact with Rodriguez he "appeared to be suffering excited delirium," according to police reports.

Rodriguez was aggressive with officers as the interviewed. Police called EMS to transport Rodriguez to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

During EMS transport, EMS had to make a stop and call police. Rodriguez had become combative in the ambulance and assaulted one of the medics.

Police made contact with the medic who "sustained a large bite injury" to his left arm as he attempted to have Rodriguez sit back in his seat, according to police report. The inside of the ambulance was covered in blood.

Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. had to ride with Rodriguez in the ambulance. Rodriguez was medically cleared and booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.