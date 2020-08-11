Russell Snodgrass, a U.S. military veteran of Lubbock, recently received a new roof from Kincaid Roofing & Andrus Brothers Roofing as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through West Texas Hero Homes, Russell Snodgrass was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement from the two local roofers, which are Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractors.

Snodgrass’ family and representatives for the roofing companies gathered for a brief ceremony Monday morning at the house on West 55th Street.

Operation Finally Home along with the West Texas Hero Homes and H-E-B Operation Appreciation presented the Snodgrass family with a custom-built, mortgage-free home earlier this year.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is part of a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 200 military members have received new roofs.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and Kincaid Roofing & Andrus Brothers Roofing donated the labor.

Russell’s story

Prompted by pride and admiration for the honorable men in his family who served before him, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Russell Snodgrass felt more than just a calling to join the armed forces, he felt a personal obligation to serve his country, according to a profile of Snodgrass provided by Operation Finally Home.

In April of 2000, Snodgrass, an Idalou High graduate, began his nearly six-year journey as an active duty member of the United States Navy.

While training, Snodgrass injured his back while fast-roping out of a helicopter in Korea. Snodgrass worked through his injury, knowing he would be needed in a combat zone.

His unit deployed for the initial invasion of Iraq in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In April 2003, an amphibious assault vehicle was hit by enemy fire. The force of the explosion knocked Snodgrass unconscious, which resulted in further injury to his back, as well as a traumatic brain injury (TBI), which was compounded by repetitive exposure to explosions throughout the deployment. These injuries, along with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) forced Snodgrass to be honorably discharged in October 2005.

For his service, Snodgrass received awards including the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Since returning home, Snodgrass’ condition has become progressively worse. In August 2016 he became partially paralyzed from the deterioration of his spine and he is at risk of becoming permanently wheelchair bound in the future, according to the profile.

Snodgrass, now 39, was called to ministry, specifically to spread the word to veterans and their families, and now leads Bible studies. Russell, his wife Ashley, and their four children enjoy spending time together and in the church.