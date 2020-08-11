The Lake Travis Community Library has temporarily suspended all operations after a library employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Patrons are being asked to hold onto library materials and donations as book drops are currently locked and curbside service is not available. No fines will accrue during this time, and due dates have been extended.

The library closed its doors to the public in March in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Curbside pick up and book drops resumed in May and summer reading and other programs went virtual while the building remained closed.

Library staff will be available to answer questions and concerns through email and by text at 512-643-2802 and will continue to provide virtual programming.