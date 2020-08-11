Couple arrested for carrying crystal meth

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate light on Sunday, Aug. 9. The traffic stop was made on the 800 block of South Texas Boulevard. Police made contact with Allen Carrillo and Sandra Alaniz. During the course of the roadside interview, Carrillo and Alaniz gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. During the search, the officer located a bag of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. The couple denied ownership of the narcotics and was taken to the JWC jail. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Men arrested for possession of marijuana

Aaron Garcia and David Hinojosa were arrested following a traffic stop Saturday, Aug. 8 at the intersection of Virginia Street and South Reynolds. Police made contact with Garcia and Hinojosa. Garcia gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. A bag of marijuana was located. Both men denied ownership and were transported to the JWC jail. They were charged with possession of marijuana.

Stealing hundreds of allergy medications

Police were called to a business on the 1100 bloc of East Main for a theft. When police arrived they made contact with the loss prevention officer who stated Dora Bell Mallett was caught with 14 packages of allergy medicine and a pack of deodorant in her purse. The value of the stolen items was over $300. Mallett was booked into the JWC jail and charged with theft.

Woman arrested during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on North Adams and Langford Avenue led to the arrest of Ruth Campos on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Campos was driving a Pathfinder and ran a stop sign that caught the attention of police nearby. During a search of the vehicle, police discovered a baggie of marijuana, a grinder and marijuana cigarettes. Campos was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. She was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Assault

Police responded to a call at a residence on the 2100 block of Joslin Tuesday, Aug. 4 for an unwanted person. When they arrived they made contact with the victim who said Christian Villagran had caused a disturbance at the residence earlier in the day and had returned. When he returned Villagran kicked the door open. Villagran entered the residence and punched the victim in the face. While the victim called 9-1-1, Villagran grab the phone and broke it. Villagran was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury – family violence, interfering with an emergency call and criminal mischief.

No mask, no service

Ruben Ramon Amaya was at a business on the 300 block of North Johnson Street on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Amaya had been served with a no trespass warning from the business so police were called. The officer made contact with the manager who stated Amaya entered the store without a mask and was asking customers for money. Amaya was asked to wear a mask, but he refused. Officers arrested Amaya and located a bag of synthetic marijuana. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.

Man found in possession of gun, stolen items

Ryan Ramos was seen walking on South Aransas Street Tuesday, Aug. 4 at approximately 5 a.m. when police attempted to make contact with him due to recent burglaries in the area. Ramos took off running from the officer. The officer was catching up with Ramos on the 100 block of Escobar Street when he observed Ramos throw a backpack. The officer caught up with Ramos and detained him. The officer retrieved the backpack and found a load pistol with the serial number tampered with, marijuana, baggies, an identification card not belonging to Ramos and other items. Ramos was transferred to the JWC jail and charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a warrant.

Traffic stop leads to marijuana seizure

While officers were on patrol on the 1300 block of South Reynolds when they observed the driver of a Nissan Altima fail to stay in a single lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Daniel Lopez. Lopez told the officers that he swerved to avoid another vehicle. During a roadside interview, Lopez gave the officers consent to search a vehicle. Marijuana and marijuana cigarettes were found inside the vehicle. Lopez was arrested, taken to the JWC jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Upset over the use of a computer

Isaiah Ramos was booked into the county jail on Monday, Aug. 3 for making terroristic threats. Police were dispatched to a home on St. Joseph Street. When they arrived they made contact with Ramos and his mother. They stated that Ramos got upset when his mother refused to allow him use the computer. Ramos' mother told police that the computer was a school issued and she did not want her son to use the computer for fear of him damaging the equipment. Ramos became angry and threatened to harm the whole family when they were sleeping.

Indecent exposure

A man parked outside of a nursing home was arrested Monday, Aug. 3 for indecent exposure. Police were called and spoke with an employee of the nursing home who said she went to tell the man, later identified as Adolfo Ramiro Garcia, that he could not stay in the parking lot when he observe him naked and foundling himself. Garcia was taken to the JWC jail and charged with indecent exposure.

Traffic stop arrest

On Sunday, Aug. 2, Miranda Quinones was arrested following a routine traffic stop on South Texas Boulevard near Dewey Avenue. The K9 officer alerted to something in Quinones' vehicle. Officers discovered two small baggies of crystal meth inside a backpack. She was taken to the JWC jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Violation of protect order

Police were dispatched to an apartment on the 2500 block of South Cameron Street for a violation of a protective order. When police arrived they met with the victim who stated she had just arrived at the apartment when Adam Alfaro arrived. Alfaro was banging on the door wanting to talk. The victim called 9-1-1 when Alfaro kicked down the door and ran after her. He took the victim's phone and ran. Alfaro was located by police at his residence. He was taken to the JWC jail where he was charged with burglary, interfering with 9-1-1, theft and violation of a protective order.

Source: Alice police reports