She will continue to serve as chairwoman of the Del Mar College Board of Regents

Carol Scott, chairwoman of the Del Mar College (DMC) Board of Regents and a longtime advocate for higher education in the Coastal Bend, has been elected chairwoman of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT) Board of Directors.

"I’m honored to lead the CCATT board and help further the interests of the 50 community college districts in the state," said Scott, who was elected by her CCATT board peers. "Considering the challenges facing us, including COVID-19, this is a time when the CCATT can play a critical role in the stability and growth of our community colleges and the students who attend them. This statewide experience provides valuable insights that I’m able to bring back to Del Mar College."

Scott has served on the CCATT board since 2015 and was previously chair-elect of the association and vice chair of the CCATT Legislative Committee. The CCATT board consists of a chair and 12 members who serve two-year, staggered terms.

As the only association of elected officials in higher education in Texas, the CCATT advocates for community college issues at the state level. The CCATT also provides professional development for trustees and regents through leadership seminars, conferences and webinars.

Scott has served as chairwoman of State Rep. Todd Hunter’s Education Workforce Task Force and is a regular presenter at statewide community college conferences.

"Carol is a strong leader and promoter of education," Hunter said. "She will make an excellent chairwoman of the CCATT board of directors. She has a wonderful track record as an advocate for higher education in the Coastal Bend region."

Scott has been chairwoman of the DMC Board of Regents since 2018. She was first elected to the board as an at-large member in 2014.

"Carol is a natural to lead the CCATT board," said Chris Adler, a founding member of the CCATT and former chairwoman of the DMC Board of Regents. "She has a proven record of leadership, and her team-building skills will serve her well as she leads a diverse group of educators from across Texas. This is a huge honor for Ms. Scott and Del Mar College."

The Del Mar College Board of Regents consists of nine regents in a modified single-member district configuration. Five regents represent specific geographic districts while four serve at large.