Funeral and rosary services for Carolina and Marisol Bautista, who recently passed, will be held at a later date.
Please continue to keep their family in your prayers.
Their obits can be found at www.alicetx.com
Funeral and rosary services for Carolina and Marisol Bautista, who recently passed, will be held at a later date.
Please continue to keep their family in your prayers.
Their obits can be found at www.alicetx.com
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.