It’s been a topsy-turvy summer for youth across Bryan County due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, but a large group of Durant-area students associated with First Baptist Church were finally able to get a semblance of summer camp-type activities last week, even if it was only for a single day.

Approximately 100 area youngsters participated at various times during a three-day event that was organized after Falls Creek Week, Wave Camp and mission trips were all canceled during the on-again, off-again time of uncertainty.

In order to limit the numbers and stay inline with COVID protocol, event organizers divided things into three days, with seventh and eighth grade students participating on Monday, ninth and 10th graders on Tuesday, and juniors and seniors on Wednesday.

"As leaders, we’ve definitely been wanting to do something and get to hang out with the kids but have kept running into roadblocks because of the expected large gatherings," First Baptist Youth Director Stuart Tilley said.

"Every time something had to be canceled, we tried to create something as big as before, but it kept getting shut down because of the size. We took a different approach on this and tried to be creative.

"We ended morphing our Wave Camp and mission trip into full days with recreation, tribe activities, time with leaders, missions and teaching. We split the grades up so we would know that we could control the numbers better, but still have fun in doing so," Tilley explained.

"It turned out fantastic. It ended up being a huge blessing because we got additional time with each grade that we don’t normally get and a chance to share the gospel more, which was really beneficial for our youth group kids."

Tilley and crew used several different partners, including Durant Main Street and Durant Public Schools, to come up with daily mission-type activities throughout town.

Those included spraying weeds and picking up trash around the downtown area. The kids also distributed advertising flyers for the annual Colton’s Main Street Run, a charitable event that is scheduled this year on Oct. 17.

The group also assisted the intermediate school in laying mulch at the playground, cleaning up the area and making it as safe and clean as possible in preparation for the approaching return to school.

"This was the first time that we’ve been able to partner with Durant Main Street and working with Stephanie Gardner" with the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, Tilley added. "It’s been great, and we are looking forward to working with them again on different things down the road.

"We were obviously hoping to do something bigger that included other churches around town, but that didn’t work out. Fortunately we were able to share ideas with other youth leaders in town, so even in the midst of COVID, we tried to provide what we could to all the area youth.

"It turned into a day we all needed where the kids could just have fun and build some momentum as we go into the school year. The Baskin family opened up their home, pool and pond areas so the kids would have a chance to just be kids. We are extremely thankful for them and that opportunity."