Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday that local health authorities can’t force schools to shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and that those decisions should be left to the leaders of public and private schools.

For Eanes school district families the new ruling doesn't change much. The district’s back-to-school plan has always been flexible, and Superintendent Tom Leonard said with some adjustments, the district plans to move forward with its in-person and remote learning program.

"We always felt we could be in a situation where at some time in the year a large percentage of students would be in person and then another time of the year when we’d be 100% remote," Leonard said. "We said we’d be agile and flexible because we knew things would change. So we will abide by the county health opinion and by the AG’s opinion."

Local health authorities across the state, including in Travis County, have issued orders delaying the start of in-person instruction. Earlier this month, the Texas Education Agency softened its stance on in-person instruction mandates, deferring to health authorities that issued orders to keep schools closed. The TEA issued new guidelines that allowed school districts doing remote instruction in adherence to local mandates to remain fully funded by the state.

But Paxton’s guidance prompted the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday to rescind those rules.

"As a state agency, we must — and will — comply with the attorney general’s guidance," Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. "Consequently, a blanket order closing schools does not constitute a legally issued closure order for purposes of funding solely remote instruction for an indefinite period of time. However, another valid funding exception may apply. ... Protecting the health of students, teachers, and staff remains our first priority."

Paxton, in a letter responding to a request for guidance from the Stephenville mayor, said while orders delaying in-person instruction generally rely on state law allowing health officials to control communicable diseases, "nothing in the law gives health authorities the power to indiscriminately close schools — public or private — as these local orders claim to do."

"Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening," Paxton said. "While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders."

Paxton’s new guidance comes as districts across the state grapple with how to safely reopen schools. Various data show children are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus compared with adults, but questions linger on how big a role students have in transmitting the virus and how often they might become infected. A recent study from South Korea confirms children younger than age 10 transmit less often to others compared with adults, but that risk remains. Those over the age of 10 through their teenage years also spread the virus at least similarly to adults, according to the study. As schools reopen, experts caution communities might see clusters of infection among children of all ages.

Austin has seen a dip in coronavirus cases, with the number of new infections and hospitalizations in Travis County falling for 12 consecutive days. Statewide hospitalizations and the percentage of new cases also have plateaued, but Texas numbers continue to strain hospitals. Experts warn that Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to wear masks in public and shut down bars might not be enough to slow the spread.

It’s unclear whether districts that have delayed in-person schooling will try to change reopening plans.

Leonard said the Eanes administration will seek board input and guidance on the district's remote and in-person learning plans, taking into account the new requirements. Once the administration has some guidance, a communitywide meeting will be held with parents and students.

The district asked parents in June to indicate how they preferred their children to learn — remotely or in-person — for the upcoming fall semester that begins Aug. 19. The majority of parents who responded requested in-person learning.

Leonard said that given the new developments, the district plans to re-survey parents.

"I think we are going to be fine," Leonard said. "I think there will be a percentage of parents who will keep kids remote and we are coming up with — I think — a robust plan for that so that we can serve those needs. We are also coming up with good plans for those students who are in-person as soon as we are allowed to do it."

‘A conflicting message’

Districts will continue to have some leeway to teach online for up to eight weeks and continue receiving state funding, according to the education agency’s guidelines. The guidelines say that by providing in-person learning to children who do not have internet or a proper learning device at home and using a phased-in transition that adds more children to campuses each week the district can still receive funding.

Paxton’s guidance appears to be inconsistent with what Abbott previously noted, that local health authorities, under the oversight of the Texas Department of State Health Services, do "have the ability to order the closure of public schools for public health reasons, whether for COVID-19, influenza, or other infectious diseases."

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said Abbott so far has yielded to the advice of health authorities, and Paxton’s guidance sends "a conflicting message to our school districts, students, parents and employees."

"This raises more questions about reopening schools safely instead of providing real guidance from state leaders," Molina said.

Austin-Travis County health officials earlier this month announced an order stating all schools, public and private, in the county cannot reopen for in-person classes until after Sept. 7.

Days later, Paxton said local orders cannot restrict private schools from determining when to reopen.

Phased reopening

On Tuesday, Austin and Travis County health officials said they were likely to push for a phased reopening of schools over the next couple of months, possibly limiting capacity to 25% during the first stages. It’s unclear how Paxton’s guidance might change local plans, but Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority, said he and other health leaders have been working with school district and education leaders to develop plans to welcome students back into classrooms.

"Our priority has to be safety," Escott said. "It has to be maintaining public health. We’ve seen over and over again that when we rush to open things, (and) we don’t have the appropriate protections in place, it leads to cases surging and shutting those things down again. We do not want to be in that situation in terms of schools."