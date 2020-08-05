Twenty-one year-old, U.S. Marine Corporal and Orange Grove graduate Doyle Wofford will be flying home -to be laid to rest and honored for his service as a United States Marine in the next few days.

Cpl Doyle Wofford is honored for his service as a U.S. Marine and the many burdens’ he and his fellow soldiers have carried in response for those services.

Cpl Wofford passed away in a tragic event on Thursday morning outside Marine Camp Lejune in North Carolina.

Cpl Wofford graduated from Orange Grove High School in 2017 and enlisted in the Marines that same year at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.

"He made Corporal within three years- that is unheard of," said proudly Aimee Carter, the mother of Cpl Wofford. "He lived and breathed being a Marine. I visited the Marine Corps and had the opportunity to meet with his platoon. They expressed how Doyle was the glue that held them together."

He was stationed at the Headquarters Battalion 3rd Marine Division and 2nd Marine Division at Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

U.S. Marine Corporal Doyle Wofford will be fitted for his brand new final Dress Blues and flown home for a final farewell.

Many service men struggle with the carried burdens that is understood by other fellow veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs has resources to help: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ or Call (800) 273-8255 and press 1.