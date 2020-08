ORANGE GROVE - Forty-year old Ovidio Matias Mesa Jr.died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public safety.

Law enforcement and other first responders were dispatched to Farm-to-Market 624 off County Road 308 for a vehicle accident.

For unknown reasons, Mesa left the roadway, flipped his pickup truck on the grassy area on the north side of FM 624 and landed on the roof.

The case is still under investigation.