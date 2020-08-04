On Friday, July 31, Silver Star Food Stores held a Blood and School Supply Drive. The turnout was excellent, due in large part to numerous community partners that promoted it, such as Talking South Texas and the VFW Auxiliary 8621, according to Amanda Sue Friedeck with Silver Star Food Stores.

In light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Silver Star Food Stores hosted a week-long school supply drive to donate as many materials as possible to help two local nonprofits, Alice West Side Youth Center and Esperanza De Tejas, Inc., for the upcoming school year.

The week was capped with a full-day blood drive in which the Coastal Bend Blood Center was able to procure more than 45 donations from the area to help any and all in need. The VFW Auxiliary 8621 hosted a membership drive to support local veterans and families while donors waited for their appointments.

Friedeck explains that it is still extremely important to help out in the community as much as possible with events like these for the benefit of others, and how it shows that education and health are even more critical than ever in the current socioeconomic climate.

Silver Star Food Stores plans to continue hosting local community events even if they must be adjusted due to whatever situation might arise. The public is encouraged to keep abreast of these events by visiting and following Silver Star’s Facebook page.