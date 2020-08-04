Alt head: BISD teams settle on eight-game slates for 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the engine of Bastrop’s football schedule.

As of Monday, the Bears had scheduled only eight games — one non-district and seven District 13-5A Division II contests.

In Texas, a typical regular season consists of 10 games.

Welcome to the new reality.

Bastrop head coach Todd Patmon said he is actively searching for a second non-district game on Oct. 2. The Bears (6-4 last season) start the season against Bryan Rudder at home on Sept. 25. Their first district contest is against Rouse on the road on Oct. 8 — a Thursday.

That is followed by district games against Glenn at home on Oct. 16; at Brenham on Oct. 23; at East View on Oct. 30; home against Connally on Nov. 13; at Elgin on Nov. 20; and the crosstown rivalry against Cedar Creek on Dec. 4.

The Bears and the Eagles will be playing in the final game of the season for the first time in their eight-game history.

"I think meeting Cedar Creek in the final game is exciting for the seniors, both communities, and a good matchup after coming off the bye week during Thanksgiving," Patmon said in an email.

All eight teams in District 13-5A have byes on Nov. 6 and Nov. 27.

"Our district voted on a maximum nine-game schedule so we could have two open dates just in case something happens," Cedar Creek coach Bryan Hill said. "We have more than one date to make those games up."

Hill said the UIL allowed each district executive committee to decide its schedule. Some districts are playing a 10-game schedule, and some are playing only district games, Hill said.

"Obviously, you’d love to play as many games as you can," Hill said. "This was a good way to ensure that we get some prep time to get ready for district. Overall, I think it’s pretty dang good."

Cedar Creek (5-5 last season) faces non-district opponent Seguin in its season opener on the road on Sept. 25. Seguin coach Travis Bush was Hill’s position coach at quarterback at Texas State.

"It’ll be fun seeing him again," Hill said. "He’s a heck of a coach and a great guy."

Cedar Creek’s second non-district game is at Akins on Oct. 2.

The Eagles open district action against Connally at home on Oct. 9; at Elgin on Oct. 16; home against East View on Oct. 23; home against Rouse on Oct. 30; at Glenn on Nov. 13; home against Brenham on Nov. 20; and against Cedar Creek on Dec. 4.

Hill, a first-year coach, said he is not approaching the rivalry any differently from the rest of the schedule.

"We’re sure going to try to win, just like every other game," he said.

Cedar Creek has a scrimmage against Buda Johnson at home on Sept. 18. Bastrop faces Lockhart in a scrimmage on the road on Sept. 17.