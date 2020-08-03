Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Tuesday, Aug. 4 starting at 8: 30 a.m. In order for there to have in-person court, administrators have made changes that must be followed.

Changes made follow CDC guidelines such as wearing face masks, checking temperatures, sanitizing hands and furniture, plus making sure that defendants are limited in the courtroom. Defendants will not be allowed to have anyone, including minors, enter the courtroom with them. Minors who are on the docket will be allowed to have one parent or guardian to accompany them.

Defendants call also have a teleconference hearing. To schedule a hearing or for more information call 361-668-7285.

Docket call at 8:30 a.m.

* Adrian Alanis for expired registration, failure to maintain responsibility and no driver's license.

* Nicholas Aaron Arriola for drivinv while license invalid or suspended, and violate promise to appear.

* Crystal Botello for no driver's license.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

* Eddie Cano for no driver's license.

* Brandon Lee Cardona for expired operator's license.

* Ignacio Carrillo for animal at large, failure to dispose of litter and droppings, and no city dog tags.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

* Arturo Alaniz III for theft.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

* Ricardo Ivan Flores Jr. for speeding.

* Miguel Garcia for possession for possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Carlos A. Limon for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags, driving while license invalid or suspended, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

* Esperanza Perez for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

* Alyssa Lara for failure to control speed.

* Rebecca Segura for failure to yield row to vehicle entering from highway and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

* Jacob Chance Money for failure to yield row from private property.

* Cenaida Garza Montoya for driving while license invalid or suspended, failure to control speed.

* MonaLisa Morales for city ordinance.

* Joanna Vasquez for driving while license invalid or suspended.

* Melba Deen Villapando for failure to control speed.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

* Laurie Ann Murillo for turning left from wrong lane.

* Kristi Anne Ortega for failure to control speed and no driver's license.

* David Wilson for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

* Kayla Perez for failure to yield row turning left, two counts of no driver's license, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches, and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Tanya I. Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, turned left for right too wide, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, backed without safety, failure to appear and violate promise to appear.

* Daniell Marie Pruneda for backing without safety.

* Eric Lee Zamora for no driver's license.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

* Christian Matthew Derringer for driving while license invalid or suspended.

* Jenny Lizette Quintanilla for running a stop sign and no driver's license.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

* Hector Xavier Adrian for speeding.

* Jeremy Lynn Guerra for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Edward Daniel Herrera for expired registration.

* Daniel Lopez Jr. for theft, display fictitious license plate, driving while license invalid or suspended, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Jose Luis Ramon for expired registration and driving while license invalid or suspended.

* Freddie Lee Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 3:45 p.m.

* Randy Daniel Canales for no driver's license, expired registration, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, and two counts of driving while license invalid or suspended.

* Marivel Rodriguez Robles for driving while license invalid or suspended.

* Natasha Rosas for no driver's license.

* Samantha Lynn Sanchez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Ashley Samantha San Miguel for assault – threat and theft.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

* Veronica Villasenor for changed lane when unsafe and no driver's license.