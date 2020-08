Jim Wells County received confirmation of seven additional coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the new total to 591 on Friday July, 31.

Case # 585: Male in his 10's

Case # 586: Male in his 50’s

Case # 587: Male in his 10's

Case # 588: Female in her 50's

Case # 589: Male in his 40’s

Case # 590: Female in her 20’s

Case # 591: Female under 10

Eight cases were removed from Isolation today, 313 have recovered, five related fatalities and 255 active cases in Jim Wells County.