Alice Independent School District (AISD), held a special board meeting on Thursday July, 30, to address the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Members of the board voted to start school virtually on August, 24 and voted on the official calendar for the academic school year.

The main sentiment from members was student safety and following the coronavirus (COVID-19) positive rate data in Jim Wells County, in that regard. AISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough presented to the board all the variables to consider and the costs for closing down the school if a COVID-19 outbreak might occur, and stressed the importance of student, teacher and staff safety- first and foremost.

AISD will be delivering instruction online for the first four weeks and will do further evaluation for the next four weeks of school- to determine if that virtual time will be extended.

A survey will be sent for parents to voice their preference for instruction after the initial four weeks, and AISD is asking for the initial surveys sent out this month to be completed by August, 10.

The board meeting also addressed bond updates and the minor delays due to the rain from Hurricane Hanna.