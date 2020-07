Thursday afternoon, Duval County officials reported five additional coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The newest cases are:

* Case #144: Female 80's

* Case #145: Female 20's

* Case #146: Male 50''s

* Case #147: Female 30's

* Case #148: Female 30's

The total number of cases reported is currently at 148 with 76 removed from isolation, 71 active and 1 fatal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.