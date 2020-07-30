In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B has launched the Summer of Giving, a new charitable initiative that, with the help of customers, looks to raise up to $2 million to benefit Feeding Texas and its network of food banks across the state. The fundraising effort, which would equal 20 million meals, is another way the San Antonio-based retailer is continuing its ongoing charge as a partner in the fight against hunger.

For H-E-B’s Summer of Giving initiative, the company will automatically donate a portion of proceeds from every customer transaction that includes at least one H-E-B Brand item. From July 29 through Sept. 8, H-E-B will contribute to the effort from transactions made in store, online, via the My H-E-B mobile app and through Favor Delivery. It also includes transactions made at H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.

"Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the burden on households has grown significantly with more and more families struggling to put food on the table," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "The H-E-B Summer of Giving initiative is another way we want to show our continued commitment to support food banks and other organizations working to help provide nutritious food to our most vulnerable communities."

The H-E-B Hunger Relief Program works all year to raise awareness and battle hunger in Texas and Mexico. Last year, the program donated 32 million pounds of food to families in need, which come to approximately 25 million meals. And since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations.

Since March, H-E-B has increased its support to Texas food banks during this crisis, donating more than 300 truckloads of food, which equals 7.5 million pounds of food or 6.2 million meals. At the onset of the crisis, H-E-B gifted nearly $2 million to 18 food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas and organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, that are dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families.

As the pandemic continues to take its toll on our communities, food insecurity in Texas has grown to impact 1 in 4 families in Texas. Prior to this unprecedented crisis, it’s estimated that 1 in 7 Texans, or more than 4 million Texans, struggled with the threat of hunger each year.

"Hunger has more than doubled in Texas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and H-E-B’s generous gift of up to 20 million meals will help food banks across the state feed an unprecedented number of community members in need." said Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole, "We are so grateful for the Summer of Giving partnership with H-E-B and their continued commitment to help close the hunger gap in Texas."