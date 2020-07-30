Jim Wells County received confirmation of 11 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the new total to 584, on Thursday, July, 30.

Case # 574: Male in his ones

Case # 575: Male in his 70’s

Case # 576: Female in her 20’s

Case # 577: Male in his 30’s

Case # 578: Male in his 60’s

Case # 579: Female in her 30’s

Case # 580: Female in her ones

Case # 581: Female in her 80’s

Case # 582: Male in his 60’s

Case # 583: Female in her ones

Case # 584: Male in his ones

The patients are currently isolated. DSHS is supporting Jim Wells County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.

The state reports 18 cases were removed from Isolation today - 291 total recovered on both DSHS and Texas A&M website.