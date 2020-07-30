A joint task force operation led to the arrest of a couple during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The stop led to the discovery and seizure of meth, cocaine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax and black tar heroin.

Hillary Sanchez, 27, and 35-year-old Guillermo Nunez were driving a maroon Jeep Cherokee when they were stopped by agents with the United States Border Patrol, Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office and the Agua Dulce Marshal’s Office.

During the roadside interview with the couple, Nunez gave a false name to authorities. Because the two individuals are no strangers to law enforcement, the agents became suspicious.

Through the investigation a search of the vehicle was conducted. Agents discovered approximately 52 grams of meth, 15 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, 15 Xanax bars, two grams of black tar heroin, drug paraphernalia and $1,200 in cash, according to JWC Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Sanchez and Nunez were both arrested and turned over to federal agents. They were taken to a facility in Nueces County to await formal federal charges for the possession of the narcotics.

Bueno said that these arrest was due to an operation they had been working on.

"It was an effort that paid off. The patrol and traffic officers assisted and did an excellent job and having an impact on drug trafficking," Bueno said.

In a separate incident, sheriff deputies arrested Daniel Villarreal Jr. in the Alfred area. Villarreal was detained when deputies discovered he had over 10 grams of meth, Bueno stated. Villarreal was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the JWC jail.

"A very big impact on the drug trade in Jim Wells County. I, personally, want to thank the people that continue to call in with this information regarding narcotic trafficking," he said. "Thank you for partnering with us in this effort to combat the social concerns of our community regarding drugs that are destroying our lives especially at such a critical time."