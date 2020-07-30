Alice grad, Rene Hinojosa was administered the Oath of Office as the new City Administrator/Secretary for the City of Natalia on Monday, July 20.

Hinojosa attended Alice Independent School District schools. He graduated as a 3-year graduate from Alice High School in May 2002. He received a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois and a Master in Public Administration from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.

He recently completed an internship in the Texas House of Representatives with State Representative J.M. Lozano, and looks forward to meeting and working with the residents of Natalia, according to published reports.

He takes the office following the death of Lisa Hernandez.

The City of Natalia is a 2-hour drive north of Alice and just southeast of San Antonio.