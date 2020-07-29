Letter to the Editor,

Someday and maybe someday soon a very large and destructive hurricane will hit our area. Everyone needs to have a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C in case one comes this way. The more planning you have the better off you will be. Our government does a lot to help us prepare and recover from and go through a hurricane, but they can't do everything. It is in everyone's best interest to prepare for the future now. Any plans made should include COVID-19 protection and supplies.

All of us should be thankful that we weren't severely impacted by hurricane Hannah, because if Hannah would've been a category 5 we would all be in bad shape right now.

Tomas Cantu, economic researcher