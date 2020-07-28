A relaxing round of golf turned into excitement for Hondo Bierestedt after he got his first hole-in-one at the Alice Municipal Golf Course.

The 17-year-old from Freer was joined by his father Dean Bierestedt and three friends, Ray Montez, Gunner Montez and Jacob Cantu on the golf course.

Hondo hit his golf ball with his 8-iron and off it flew landing in the small cup 150 yards away on hole 13 on a Par 3 course, Dean said.

In golf, a hole-in-one occurs when a ball is hit from a tee and goes straight in the cup.

Hondo has been playing golf since the age of four. He will be a senior at Freer High School and the quarterback for the Freer Buckaroos. He plays several sports and is an avid outdoors men.

Dean said that when his son saw where his golf ball landed he was jumping with excitement almost knocking him over. The moment Hondo retrieves his golf ball was captured on video by his friends.

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, a hole-in-one is scored once in every 3,500 rounds.