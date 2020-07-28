submitted

Tuesday

Jul 28, 2020 at 12:02 AM


Alice High School band recently announced the results of the 2020-2021 section leaders and drumline auditions.


Drum major


Head drum major - Daniela Ruiz


First assistant drum major - Israel Villegas


Second assistant drum major - Samantha Raquel Salas


Flute section leaders


Emma Wymore and Allyson Rodriguez


Clarinet section leaders


Alayna Rosas and Erika Pelayo


Saxophone section leaders


Alexia Nunez and Kylie Garza


Trumpet section leaders


Daniella Contreras and Mariah Pacheco


Horn/mellophone section leaders


Edward Sanchez and Zoe Blomgren


Trombone section leaders


Matthew Pruneda and Marc Gutierrez


Baritone/tube section leader


Alexander Lopez


Drumline section leader


Robert Pena


Snare line


Allen Garza, Sydney Benoit, Jade Benavides and Andrina Ramirez


Tenor line


Robert Pena and Jaime Garza


Bass line


Lexis Hernandez, Emmah Radle, Kaitlyn Castillo and Emerico Perez


Front ensemble section leader


Juan Martinez