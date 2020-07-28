Alice High School band recently announced the results of the 2020-2021 section leaders and drumline auditions.
Drum major
Head drum major - Daniela Ruiz
First assistant drum major - Israel Villegas
Second assistant drum major - Samantha Raquel Salas
Flute section leaders
Emma Wymore and Allyson Rodriguez
Clarinet section leaders
Alayna Rosas and Erika Pelayo
Saxophone section leaders
Alexia Nunez and Kylie Garza
Trumpet section leaders
Daniella Contreras and Mariah Pacheco
Horn/mellophone section leaders
Edward Sanchez and Zoe Blomgren
Trombone section leaders
Matthew Pruneda and Marc Gutierrez
Baritone/tube section leader
Alexander Lopez
Drumline section leader
Robert Pena
Snare line
Allen Garza, Sydney Benoit, Jade Benavides and Andrina Ramirez
Tenor line
Robert Pena and Jaime Garza
Bass line
Lexis Hernandez, Emmah Radle, Kaitlyn Castillo and Emerico Perez
Front ensemble section leader
Juan Martinez