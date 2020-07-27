Panda Express recently donated 40 meals to Driscoll Children’s Hospital staff in an effort to feed and comfort medical professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meals were delivered to the Materials Management Department, which has been working hard to make sure Driscoll has adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) and supplies needed to provide care for patients.

Panda Express also donated 18,000 surgical masks and 1,920 KN95 masks to Driscoll as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panda Express continues its commitment to ensure the healthcare needs of their local communities are met now and into the future through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares, funded by money raised by Panda Express customers and associates.

As a longtime corporate partner of Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, Panda Express has raised and donated more than $85 million in their support. Driscoll Children’s Hospital is one of 170 CMN Hospitals in North America.