The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Ranger Division are investigating a triple murder that occurred Saturday, July 25, in the 2900 Block of Hwy 2921 in the Oliver Springs Community of Northern Comanche County.

According to a press release from Comanche County Sheriff Chris Pounds that was released at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Brendan Jenkins, 22, called the sheriff’s office and admitted to shooting and killing three individuals at the location.

Once the DeLeon Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, the suspect was detained and the crime scenes were located and secured.

Earl Stephens III, 63, and Ashlyn Smith, 18, were immediately found deceased.

A third individual, Patricia Stephens, 62, was transported by helicopter to JPS Hospital Fort Worth, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A capital murder warrant has been sought for Jenkins and he is currently in the Comanche County Jail awaiting magistration.

The sheriff’s office and the Texas Ranger division are working together to complete the investigation.

"The Sheriff’s Office extends its thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this appalling event and ask that the communities respect and support them in their time of grief," the press release states.

According to a post published by Amy Reyna in the Erath County Breaking News page on Facebook, services for Earl and Patti Stephens will be at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman.

Services for Ashlyn Smith will be at Crosier-Pearson Funeral Home in Cleburne.

To donate to help with their services, call the Gorman Funeral Home at 254-734-2272 or the Cleburne Funeral Home at 817-648-0523.

"I know the families greatly appreciates all of your prayers and support in this extremely difficult time for them," Reyna said in her post.